Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) to Sell

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $177.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PS Business Parks’ well-located portfolio is poised to gain amid healthy industrial real estate market fundamentals. Capital-recycling moves and a healthy balance sheet poise it firmly to seize growth opportunities. It completed the sale of the remaining 12 buildings in the Royal Tech Business Park, Irving, TX for a gross sales price of $93.0 million. The move comes as part of its focused strategy to decrease its ownership of office and office-oriented flex properties and invest in growth endeavors through infill industrial property acquisitions in its core markets. However, a rising supply in several markets is likely to intensify competition and curb pricing power. With a concentration of small-and mid-size customers, rent deferrals and customer defaults risks remain. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $167.34 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $189.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

