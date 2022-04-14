Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to “Hold”

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.51.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter worth about $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

