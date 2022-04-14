Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.