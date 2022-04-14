Zap Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Zap has a market cap of $2.75 million and $30,787.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

