ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.00. ZCL Composites shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 53,615 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.00.

About ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL)

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

