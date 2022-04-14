Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 292.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $65,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.00. 466,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,301. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

