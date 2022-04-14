Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $539.14.

ZBRA opened at $405.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

