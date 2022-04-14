Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.18. 108,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 34,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

