Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 5,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZNTL stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

