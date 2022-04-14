Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZNTL. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,202,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,961,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

