Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.48.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $2.15 on Friday. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.76.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.