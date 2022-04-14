Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.64 and last traded at $45.66. 13,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 700,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

