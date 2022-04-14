Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.64 and last traded at $45.66. 13,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 700,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.