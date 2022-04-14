Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,026,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.95 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.28.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.