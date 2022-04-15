$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.04). Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 935,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.63. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

