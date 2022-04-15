-$0.05 EPS Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Payoneer Global reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. 1,920,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

