-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Li-Cycle.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million.
Shares of NYSE LICY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 941,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,037. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Li-Cycle (Get Rating)
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
