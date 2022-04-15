-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

SANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of SANW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 169,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,096. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

