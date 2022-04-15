$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Rollins also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ROL traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2,645.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

