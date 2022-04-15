-$0.23 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,864,000 after buying an additional 96,678 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,743,000 after acquiring an additional 497,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,974,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EB traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

