-$0.48 EPS Expected for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

SURF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 422,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.59. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,562,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 137,742 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

