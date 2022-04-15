$0.50 EPS Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.61. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.