-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

BCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Atreca stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 239,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

