$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.87. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after buying an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter.

COLL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 275,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

