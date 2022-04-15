0Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,003.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $138,003.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

