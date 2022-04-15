$1.00 EPS Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

