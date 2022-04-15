$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.89. Garmin posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

