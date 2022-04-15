$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $528.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.
SQM stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $82.60. 940,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,454. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)
Sociedad QuÃmica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
