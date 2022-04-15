$1.28 EPS Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.24. 107,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,749. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.44 and a 1 year high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.94. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of -0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

