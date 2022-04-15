$1.79 EPS Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $223.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.30. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.48.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

