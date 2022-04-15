$100.80 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to post sales of $100.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $72.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $446.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.70 million to $450.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $525.03 million, with estimates ranging from $465.50 million to $564.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CNTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 47,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.90.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Casinos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

