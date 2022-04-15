10,000 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of BITO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. 5,128,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

