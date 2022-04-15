$117.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) will announce $117.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $413.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $481.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $29.89. 290,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,894. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after buying an additional 2,251,203 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,862,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,895,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.