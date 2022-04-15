$117.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will announce $117.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $413.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $481.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $29.89. 290,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,894. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after buying an additional 2,251,203 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,862,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,895,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
