$125.95 Million in Sales Expected for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will report $125.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian Automotive.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 85.00.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 40.59. The company had a trading volume of 328,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801,920. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 50.61. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 33.46 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.