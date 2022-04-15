$13.55 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.43 billion and the highest is $13.66 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $60.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.93 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,136. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.03. The company has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

