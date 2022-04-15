$132.56 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to post sales of $132.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.40 million and the lowest is $129.87 million. FB Financial posted sales of $149.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $566.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.42 million to $582.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $632.70 million, with estimates ranging from $608.98 million to $659.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FB Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in FB Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.27. 154,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

