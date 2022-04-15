$132.56 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) to post sales of $132.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.40 million and the lowest is $129.87 million. FB Financial posted sales of $149.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $566.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.42 million to $582.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $632.70 million, with estimates ranging from $608.98 million to $659.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FB Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in FB Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.27. 154,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.