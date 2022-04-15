1,350 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 107,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle bought 2,200 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 147,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,169. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

