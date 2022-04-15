$140.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $140.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $588.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 158,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $626.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 695.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

