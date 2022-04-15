140,000 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,000. Snap makes up 1.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Snap by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,367,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,752 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,782,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Snap by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 843,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,527,000 after acquiring an additional 408,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after acquiring an additional 592,850 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $33.19. 17,741,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,818,404. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

