17,083 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. 7,405,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,708. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.