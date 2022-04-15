1MillionNFTs Market Capitalization Hits $66,181.89 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $66,181.89 and approximately $57,965.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.34 or 0.07496829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.25 or 1.00073097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041642 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

