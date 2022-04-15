$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,313,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,480,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.