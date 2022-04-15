200 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.68. The stock had a trading volume of 921,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,008. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

