$28.78 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $114.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,826. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $771.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

