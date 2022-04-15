$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to post $29.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.58 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $155.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $158.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.82 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $225.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDXS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. 341,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. Codexis has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $48,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Codexis by 797.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 634,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $15,461,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

