$332.53 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will post $332.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.20 million and the highest is $340.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of UMBF traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. 133,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

