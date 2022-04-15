3,741 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 103.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.98. 850,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,838. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.10. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $157.94 and a 12 month high of $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

