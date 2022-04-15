$480,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) to report sales of $480,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $420,000.00. Nyxoah posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $5.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 million to $5.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.72 million, with estimates ranging from $13.43 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

