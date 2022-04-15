$5.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will report sales of $5.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $330,000.00 to $16.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,088. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.