$60.78 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.32 million. Glaukos reported sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $270.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

