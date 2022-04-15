6,558 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,446,000 after buying an additional 225,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

